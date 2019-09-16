Menu
Prep jogger Raemi Williams with mum Mara at the Sunshine Beach State School fundraiser that will help support our firefighters.
Laps repay our brave fireys

Peter Gardiner
16th Sep 2019 6:20 AM

AFTER what acting state leader Jackie Trad called a “herculean effort” by firefighters to save our local townships, it was the turn on Friday of Sunshine Beach students to do some vital leg work.

The Sunshine Beach State School’s annual fundraising jogathon saw all the classes clamber on to the oval do their sponsored laps mindful how close families had come to the firestorm to the south. So the youngsters enthusiastically embraced the school’s decision to dedicate half of the funds raised to the rural fire brigade.

This was a decision by the P & C and school community “to thank our amazing emergency services” the school posted on Thursday as they invited local fireys to attend.

Parent Mara Williams was among the many guardians who either trotted by their children’s side or ticked off the laps on the charts pinned to each child’s back.

Her Prep year daughter Raemi was really keen to log up as many laps as she could in appreciation.

The former Peregian Springs family who now lives at Castaways Beach had spent a nervous night wondering if they flames would be blown north by the gusting winds.

“We were on standby to evacuate,” Mara said.

“It was definitely crazy.”

As for the firefighters and the rest of the emergency response teams, Mara spoke for the entire school gathering on the oval.

“They’ve done a remarkable job.”

