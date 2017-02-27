Large donation to fund new Katie Rose Cottage hospice

WINDFALL: The new Katie Rose Cottage charity, which has been raising money through sales at op shops in Tewantin and Cooroy, has now been boosted by a large donation.

MYSTERY benefactors have made a "significant donation" that will allow the Katie Rose Cottage charity to purchase property for a new hospice in the Noosa region.

"There are simply no words to express our gratitude," said Carol Raye, chairperson of the new Katie Rose Cottage charity.

While Ms Raye would not disclose the amount donated, she said it would "allow the charity to proceed immediately with the purchase of a suitable property, which the charity will own freehold".

She said the "overwhelming support that our benefactors have offered to us" was recognition of the hard work that had gone into establishing the new charity.

"We most sincerely thank them for supporting a vision based on the original Katie Rose model that was introduced by the original co-founders" said Ms Raye.

"It is an extraordinary gesture from our benefactors, who wish to remain anonymous, and we are indebted to them.

"Katie Rose Cottage will offer guests and families a respectful and compassionate contribution to the end of life process with an appropriate mix of professional skills, experience and passion that guides and protects our mission and offers a choice of palliative care in our community.

"Our current temporary facility near Cooroy has enabled us to set up our administration and work on our plan to offer counselling, hospice day care, outreach services and ultimately our hospice 24 hour care.

"The directors are now working on the purchase of a new suitable and permanent site and hope to be able to announce confirmation of a contract in the very near future.

"In all that we do, ethics, trust and transparency are vital to our vision.

"Katie Rose Cottage staff and volunteers acknowledge that they cannot change the journey that our guests and their family and friends are on, but we can assist in changing the experience."

Ms Raye said the directors of Katie Rose Cottage were "thrilled and humbled".

She said it was proof that the Sunshine Coast community supported and was commitment to the provision of a new hospice.

"Along with our sincere appreciation for the generosity of spirit and belief in our charity by our benefactors, we know that our plans for a hospice to open sooner will now come to fruition, and this is, after all what the community is supporting," Ms Raye said.

"A special mention must be made of our volunteer teams, shop volunteers, gardening and housekeeping teams, those assisting us with fundraising and the admin support team, who have all been working tirelessly since we commenced, just four months ago."