LARGE FIRE: Crews are on scene at a large grass fire on the Bruce Highway.
LARGE FIRE: Crews are on scene at a large grass fire on the Bruce Highway. Bev Lacey
Weather

Large fire looms over Bruce Highway, delays expected

15th Sep 2018 1:17 PM

UPDATE: Fire crews have left the scenes a QFES spokeswoman has said.

All appliances have left the seen and the incident was closed at 12.31pm.

EARLIER:: Fire crews continue to dampen down and mop up the area of a large grass fire on the Bruce Highway at the Eumundi, Noosa Heads turn off northbound.

There are currently seven rural appliances and two urban units on site with one having left. A water tanker is on the way.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were working right beside the road but was unable to say if smoke was impacting vehicles on the highway.

BREAKING: Two fire crews are on scene at a grass fire on the Bruce Highway at the Eumundi, Noosa Heads turn off northbound.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokesman said it was a large fire and more crews were on the way.

There is currently no threats to any properties.

More to follow.

