Laser spectacular to replace fireworks

SPECIAL SHOW: Oracle Liquid, creators of ’illumination architecture’ spectaculars such as this one pictured, will create something special on Noosa Main Beach this New Year's Eve.

NEW Year’s Eve fireworks on Noosa Main Beach are being replaced by a spectacular, “environmentally friendly” laser light show this year.

Organisers cited the recent bushfires as the reason for the change and have pledged to donate funds from the event to Landcare.

Illuminate the Beach will be “a visual spectacle of art innovation and technology not seen before in Noosa”, according to Hastings Street Association president Emma Hull.

She said Oracle Liquid had been chosen to stage the illumination architecture event.

Fireworks displays are usually held in two sittings on New Year’s Eve, but the advantage of the laser show is that it will continue for five hours.

“One of the standout features of Illuminate the Beach is that it can be enjoyed from 7pm to midnight, with enhanced sound and lightscape on the hour, every hour, with an unique projection countdown at midnight,” Ms Hull said.

“The association recognises the extreme challenges recent weather events have had on our wildlife and natural environment so our association has pledged funds from our New Year’s Eve event to support the valuable initiatives delivered by our region’s Landcare team,” she said.