Last call to clean DI Point through to Noosa North Shore

A NATIONAL ban on plastic bags cannot come quickly enough for Surfrider Foundation Australia's Sunshine Coast branch as they put the final call out for the latest clean sweep of the Noosa North Shore through to Double Island Point.

The surfers are making a long weekend of it on May 11-13 and are not at all stoked by the rubbishing of what should be pristine locations for surfing safaris.

Hundreds of volunteers will again be rolling up their sleeves to remove truckloads of trash, including the plastic plague on our beaches.

Surfriders are scouring 60km for their clean-up blitz to "effect change in one of the most amazing parts of the world”.

Organisers said this was an interactive clean-up educational/surfing and camping experience where four-wheel drives were on board for the environment.

In recent years, between 200 and 300 registered volunteers every six months volunteer to pick up an average of two tonnes of rubbish and marine debris off the beach.

"It's a great weekend in paradise, together helping to keep this magical place clean, now and into the future,” a Surfrider spokesman said.

"This is all about reducing our footprint on single-use items using reusable water bottles and mixers to create change and awareness.”

Participants can win a share in $2000 worth of prizes from sponsors with give-aways and raffles.

There are also educational presentations and activities with a free barbecue, live music and an open mic/jam session by the campfire to top it all off. Together with The Plastic Collective, surfers will be sorting the rubbish, gathering usable plastics and putting it to a new use via a 3D printer.

Organisers are also giving away a new NOTOX Surfboard and there'll be more than 4000 litres of chilled water filtered through the We-Refill Hydration Management Systems. DropBear Adventures is taking volunteers without vehicles up and down the beach throughout the weekend. Bookings are essential. This is a win-win for our oceans, waves and beaches and all are welcome - families, friends, corporate groups and clubs. This event is organised and run under an agreement with the State Government, with support from the SeaWorld Research & Rescue Foundation and Cleanwater Group. Go to www.surfrider.org.au.