Last chance for tickets to Sorting Out Rachel

STAR: Glenn Hazeldine in Sorting Out Rachel which opens in Noosa this week. contributed

COMING to Noosa this week direct from the world premiere at the Ensemble Theatre in Sydney, Sorting Out Rachel, is a near sell-out.

Tickets only remain for the Wednesday shows, being held at The J at 2pm and 7pm.

Starring a stellar Aussie cast including John Howard, Natalie Saleeba and Glenn Hazeldine, the latest play by Noosa's own David Williamson is one not to be missed.

For Glenn Hazeldine, this is the 16th Williamson production he has performed in.

"My first job after I graduated from NIDA was in a David Williamson play, Dead White Males, and most of my working life ... has been spent in Williamson plays,” Mr Hazeldine said.

"I think he's one of the world's greatest playwrights.”

Mr Hazeldine said Sydney audiences had fallen in love with the characters, and the play, and said Noosa audiences were sure to relate to it, as well.

A fierce believer in 'giving back' and in the importance of culture to community, Mr Williamson has generously donated royalties from Sorting Out Rachel to Noosa alive!

"Culture needs to be supported and encouraged by community, without it we risk being an empty shell,” Mr Williamson said.

"The greatest fun of all is to get involved and to create 'occasion'.

"The festival, now in its 17th year, is something for Noosa to be proud of.

"It's the only festival of its kind in Australia and it has been delivering the very best of culture and performance to the Noosa community for a very long time.”

"It's great to see the recognition it gets and the calibre of performer, local and visiting, that the festival attracts and showcases.”