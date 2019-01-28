Last dance at the old surf club

IF YOU have fond memories of dancing, eating, or just socialising at the beautifully located Sunshine Beach Surf Club, and you want to keep them, pay a visit to the club on Sunday.

Because Sunday afternoon's gig with The Claptomaniacs will be the last music event before the club closes and undergoes a complete re-build, re-opening, weather permitting, in November.

The new building will be fantastic, but many will have lovingly held memories of the old club, whether it was the place you met the love of your life, or got married there, celebrated a special anniversary - or just had a grand time one afternoon watching the whales breaching from the superb deck.

So come on down for a meal and a cold drink, and enjoy this great five-piece band's sound from 3-6pm, as they deliver a range of transatlantic classics from the likes of Joe Cocker, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Eric Clapton, Boz Scaggs, the Travelling Wilburys, a half-set of Rolling Stones hits and more - and be ready to dance.

The band is regarded as one of the top Sunshine Coast acts of its size, and its sound is the tightest you will hear anywhere. Lead singer Ken Gamble's vocals have to be heard to be believed ... close your eyes and you could be at Woodstock listening to Joe Cocker himself.

It's going to be a special afternoon and likely end up being a big party, so don't miss out on witnessing a piece of local history.

So Sunday's the day. If you want to book a table, call the club on 5447 5491, grab a seat looking out over the ocean - and strap yourself in for a very special occasion at one of Noosa's most astounding outlooks.