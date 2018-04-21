Last fire is out: time for family

COMMUNITY GUY: Sam Spink (centre) with wife Carolyn, son Jason, daughter Mandy, grandchildren Rachael, 9, and Tanisha, 7, and the Pomona fire crew.

FOR Pomona's Sam Spink, it's time to hang up the hose and look forward to uninterrupted dinners.

After 39 years, the captain of Pomona's Auxiliary Fire Service has decided his family has been "robbed” of his presence too many times.

"The work has robbed my family. I'm a family sman,” Mr Spink said on Tuesday night as his crew of 10, along with family members and some senior staff gathered for a farewell celebration.

"You sit down at night, then the phone rings ... I've done this for the community, which has been absolutely superb,” he said.

"The [Pomona] community is very strong, and I'm a strong community guy.”

Mr Spink has lived in Pomona all his life, and "loved it”.

Describing the fire-fighting job, he said it was "90 per cent deadly serious, and 10 per cent humorous”.

"I don't discuss jobs we have covered; I've seen a lot of things, some horrific.

"I've had other firefighters need counselling after some events.

"I'm lucky with my crew. Yes, I've often been the old father who worries about them.

"They are the most important thing in my life after my family.”

Now Mr Spink can focus on rebuilding an HR Holden panel van, which he'll sell once finished.

"I have an FJ, which (son) Jason will get, and an EH, which (daughter) Mandy will get.”