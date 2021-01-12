Last known photo of missing mum-of-five

Amy Schulkins was last seen on December 30, 2020.

There have been renewed calls for help to find missing mother of five Amy Schulkins, almost two weeks after her disappearance.

Queensland police on Tuesday released images of the last known photos of the 36-year-old.

CCTV captured her in her white Nissan Patrol at Caboolture, north of Brisbane, just before midnight on December 30.

The vehicle, with registration 257VTN, was spotted on Lower King Street driving towards the Bruce Highway.

It is understood she had previously visited a property on Morayfield Road at Burpengary after leaving a John Street residence at Caboolture South on the same night.

Queensland police are trying to locate this vehicle in their bid to find missing woman Amy Schulkins. Picture: Queensland Police Service

A nationwide search is under way to help find the woman.

The search team for Amy Schulkins Facebook page has more than 17,000 members, while a Go Fund Me page has raised more than $3500.

Rebecca Schulkins took to the social media platform on Monday to clear up speculation about her wife's disappearance.

"Has she run away with another woman?" she wrote.

"Maybe. Doubtful, but maybe. We don't see her abandoning her children (or me for that matter)."

Rebecca also refused to explain why her wife rammed someone's gates on the night she disappeared.

"Whatever transpired that night doesn't lessen the fact that my wife is still out there," she wrote.

She also denied Amy was drunk.

Amy Schulkins (left) and her wife Rebecca.

"I have never denied the fact that yes, we had a few drinks that night," she said.

Police hold concerns for the 36-year-old's welfare, describing her as a "high-risk" person who appears to have "vanished off the face of the earth".

Amy is caucasian, about 160cm in height with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Meanwhile, the FB page has urged anyone who sees her vehicle to "observe from a distance and DO NOT APPROACH".

