Last-minute gift ideas for the festive season

Christmas gift hacks: Just like the real thing

It’s that time of year again, the car parks are bumper to bumper, the kids are screaming to see Santa and you still need to finish shopping.



While most shoppers pride themselves on ticking off their Christmas gift list early, 2020 has been a year like no other.

With five shopping days left and online deliveries pretty much now ruled out, it’s time to think local for those last-minute gifts.

To help, the Daily has put together the ultimate local gift guide for all budgets.

It’s time to make your list, check it twice – and get ready to shop.

For the little ones:

Why not pick up a pass to Wildlife HQ

Animal encounters are available just make sure you head online to pre-book.

If your little one is a wildlife lover, why not splurge, Wildlife HQ offers a unique VIP experience where you can be a zoo keeper for the day for $199 per child.

If they’re more comfortable under the sea, there’s always SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast.

There’s day passes, annual passes and animal experiences available.

If you’re feeling a little daring, why not try out the new shark dive. A cageless diving experience where you are guaranteed an underwater encounter with enormous sharks and rays.

Visit Moreton the train and follow the Gruffalo trail.

The Ginger Factory is a hive of activity with plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Admission is free, check online for attraction prices.

Hit the waves.

Why not invest in surf school.

Maroochy Surf School caters for all skill levels with lessons at both Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

Rush Adventureland

This new kids haven has just opened at Sunshine Plaza.

Queensland’s largest indoor playground contains nine climbing walls, a ropes course, a sky coaster and much more.

Prices start from $10.

And of course you can’t go past Aussie World.

Passes are available online.

Every Friday night from now through to January the theme park is running a Ride the Night event.

For the bigger kids:

Why not get cooking. Yandina’s Spirit House runs a cooking where you can learn tips and tricks from their chefs or if you’re just in the mood for eating, gift vouchers of any amount are available.

For some local brews, check out Woombye-based distillers Sunshine & Sons, there’s classic dry gin, barrel-aged gin and tropical parfait gin that will wake up the tastebuds.

If you have a sweet tooth in the family, you can’t go past the Noosa Chocolate Factory.

Stop by the retail outlet in Noosaville to sample their latest tasty treats.

High-tea, yes please!

Treat a special someone to a High Tea, fancy cakes and little sandwiches what could go wrong.

You can have tea with a view, Tiffany’s at Maleny is now offering 2hr packages on Saturday and Sunday.



But if you’re willing and brave enough to hit the shops, here’s a list of opening hours for some of the Coast’s shopping centres.

Sunshine Plaza

Sunday December 20 9am – 6pm

Monday December 21 9am – 9pm

Tuesday December 22 9am – 9pm

Wednesday December 23 9am – Midnight

Thursday December 24 9am – 5.30pm

Kawana Shoppingworld

Sunday December 20 9am – 7pm

Monday December 21 9am – 9pm

Tuesday December 22 9am – 9pm

Wednesday December 23 9am – 9pm

Thursday December 24 9am – 6pm

Big Top Shopping Centre

Sunday December 20 10am – 4pm (Specialty stores), 9am-9pm (Supermarket)

Monday December 21 9am – 5:30pm (Specialty stores), 7am-10pm (Supermarket)

Tuesday December 22 9am – 5:30pm (Specialty stores), 7am-10pm (Supermarket)

Wednesday December 23 9am – Midnight (Specialty stores), 7am-Midnight (Supermarket)

Thursday December 24 9am – 6pm (Specialty stores), 7am-6pm (Supermarket)