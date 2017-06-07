Last of the little blues

BLUE BLAST: This pint-sized Sunbus is the last of its kind and now operating along Gympie Tce.

LONG-time locals along Gympie Tce can be forgiven for thinking they have slipped back in time 25 years or so, as they see one of those original boutique-size blue Sunbuses carrying passengers.

For Noosaville resident and Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association president Adrian Williams the bus is "a blast from the past” and something of an enigma.

"We've seen it tootling around several times now. For some reason it's back on the run,” he said.

This raised Mr Williams' hopes that where this may be the start of a comeback that many Noosa residents have been calling on for many years.

The cries were loudest from Creek Rd residents of Noosaville, who were upset by the number of large Sunbuses using their narrow street. In 2014, Councillor Frank Pardon said council's attempt to provide electric buses might deliver smaller buses, which would resolve many problems for the Creek Rd route.

Mr Williams said: "There's been quite a number of complaints over the time about the (big) mobile billboards running around the congested streets,”

"It (smaller bus use for park and ride) is part of the transport stuff that council is looking at.

"It would be interesting to see if Sunbus is listening or whether they are re-evaluating whether they can use some smaller buses.

"They were actually quite nice buses, but they got rid of them.”

Noosa passengers should enjoy this scaled down ride while it lasts, as a spokesman for Transport Australia Group, which operates Sunbus, said that the return of the little blue buses would not be happening.

He said this one was the last of its type still operated by Sunbus.

"It's an older bus and doesn't get used often.

"Residents may not have seen it for a while because it may have been doing another route.”

He said there were four of them in use some time back and "now there is only one”.