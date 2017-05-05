25°
News

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Peter Gardiner | 5th May 2017 7:33 AM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IS THIS the last large slice of land for sale in Noosa?

A 110-hectare property with 52-lot development approval beside Eenie Creek at Noosaville is being marketed as a "once in a generation offering”.

But you'll need $14million to buy it.

Belle Property selling agent John Stamp said it had already attracted plenty of interest for being "the last residential subdivision in Noosaville”.

Mr Stamp said because of the sensitive environmental nature of the development approval for the 110ha property at Hollett Rd, it would attract people who wanted to do the right thing by Noosa.

The location sits just to the south of Noosa Civic and comes with "rolling hills (that) flow to the banks of Eenie Ck where cattle currently graze”.

"I think there is just superb value in it,” Mr Stamp said.

He said this was an opportunity to create something that's really in keeping with Noosa values.

"People who love Noosa are probably the most likely to partner with this development. It will be someone who genuinely loves the area who will spend that sort of money to bring it to market.

"I haven't had anyone from overseas show any interest at this stage, that doesn't mean to say they won't; it's only been on the market for a week and a half.”

Mr Stamp said the block sizes were large and a large area has been given over to green open space.

"It's got elements of Weyba Downs about it,” he said.

"I think we've sold probably six properties in there in the last six months that have all been sort of record results for the area.

"It shows you that there's a very high demand for the end product of this development,” he said.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Noosa prime spot up for sale for those with deep pockets

Take the lead for Million Paws Walk

KEEN CANINE: Davie is hoping someone will adopt him in time to attend the Noosa Million Paws Walk on May 21.

Start fundraising and register for the Noosa Million Paws Walk

Day trip ban denied by Mayor

BUSINESS DIGEST: Peter and Christine Chenoweth with Mayor Tony Wellington at the CCIQ Chamber breakfast.

Noosa congestion busting

Fuel prices not fair on the Coast

PEOPLE POWER: Filling up at cheaper stations may make dearer servos drop their prices.

RACQ says region's servos are acting anti-competitively

Local Partners

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Noosa prime spot up for sale for those with deep pockets

Koala spotting

Sydney , Australia

Noosa's iconic koalas are facing a tough battle with disease

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MASTERCHEF has seen its first contestant eliminated after a horror cook that saw him drop one of his dishes on the floor.

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in Have You Been Paying Attention?

Popular quiz show returns with well-deserved Logies boost.

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Toowoomba school girl prepares for Hollywood stardom

Kate Hardy

A former Toowoomba school girl is on the cusp of stardom

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

Fully Renovated Queenslander ... 10 Acres!

2 Perrins Road, Eudlo 4554

House 5 3 Contact Agent

This tastefully renovated Queenslander tucked away on a totally private level 10-acre block in the beautiful hinterland village of Eudlo; offers the ultimate in...

Walk to Sunshine Coast University Hospitals.

37/81 Birtinya Boulevard, Birtinya 4575

Unit 3 2 2 $599,000

Stunning Waterfront Unit! 3 good sized bedrooms matched by 2 bathrooms and a separate toilet and laundry ensure this is the perfect unit for any family. With...

THE LOCATION!! THE LIFESTYLE!! THE LAND!! THIS IS HINTERLAND LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST!!!

25 COLLEGE ROAD, Mapleton 4560

House 5 3 2 $765,000

This splendid hinterland lifestyle property set on just over 4 acres truly lends itself to a wonderful family way of life! Surrounded by an array of established...

Relax and enjoy resort living!

54/80 North Shore Road, Twin Waters 4564

Unit 3 2 1 $670,000

It is not often you come across an opportunity to live in a constant holiday. Relax and enjoy resort style living. This three bedroom split level apartment will...

Picture Perfect

601/83 First Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 1 1 1 $419,000

Wake up to a beautiful view over Mooloolaba before starting your day. Set back from the Mooloolaba Esplanade, this complex offers peaceful and quiet living whilst...

Fully Renovated Free Standing Duplex

1/20 Elizabeth Street, Buderim 4556

Duplex 3 2 Offers Over...

This elegant free standing duplex seamlessly blends old world charm with contemporary class; fully renovated with high-end fixtures and fittings, whilst retaining...

Here&#39;s Your Chance To Get Into The Market!

7 Rapanea Street, Meridan Plains 4551

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Great entry level home ready to move into immediately. Freshly painted and landscaped this is a perfect start for your first home or an ideal investment property.

2 Bed 2 Bath In The Middle Of Mooloolaba!

2/16-18 Douglas Street, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Mark

They don't build them as big as this anymore! This spacious 2 bed apartment has large bedrooms and a modern renovation, all you need to do is move in and enjoy...

Auction Saturday 6th May 5pm On Site

1/45 Victoria Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 2 1 1 On Site Auction...

Watch the whales frolic on their annual migratory journey north, and the ships sail on by, from your elegant apartment the Architect designed, boutique "Nepenthe"...

LEAFY OASIS

13 Cedar Place, Tewantin 4565

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Privately set away from the road and nestled in striking natural surrounds, this uniquely placed property enjoys unmatched tranquillity and ambience. The Noosa 18...

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Noosa prime spot up for sale

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Understated elegance in Noosa

Contemporary retreat in Noosaville cleverly invites the outdoors in

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!