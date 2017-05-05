Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

IS THIS the last large slice of land for sale in Noosa?

A 110-hectare property with 52-lot development approval beside Eenie Creek at Noosaville is being marketed as a "once in a generation offering”.

But you'll need $14million to buy it.

Belle Property selling agent John Stamp said it had already attracted plenty of interest for being "the last residential subdivision in Noosaville”.

Mr Stamp said because of the sensitive environmental nature of the development approval for the 110ha property at Hollett Rd, it would attract people who wanted to do the right thing by Noosa.

The location sits just to the south of Noosa Civic and comes with "rolling hills (that) flow to the banks of Eenie Ck where cattle currently graze”.

"I think there is just superb value in it,” Mr Stamp said.

He said this was an opportunity to create something that's really in keeping with Noosa values.

"People who love Noosa are probably the most likely to partner with this development. It will be someone who genuinely loves the area who will spend that sort of money to bring it to market.

"I haven't had anyone from overseas show any interest at this stage, that doesn't mean to say they won't; it's only been on the market for a week and a half.”

Mr Stamp said the block sizes were large and a large area has been given over to green open space.

"It's got elements of Weyba Downs about it,” he said.

"I think we've sold probably six properties in there in the last six months that have all been sort of record results for the area.

"It shows you that there's a very high demand for the end product of this development,” he said.