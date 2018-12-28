Menu
Luke Robinson, Steven Deans, Stitch Williams, Barry Allan, Sevs and Trev Davis are taking part in a charity ride on Saturday.
News

Last ride for teen cancer battler

28th Dec 2018 12:45 PM | Updated: 3:06 PM

A CONTINGENT of up to 300 motorcycle riders will converge with another convoy near Esk this Saturday to make a dying teen's wish come true.

The young Harley enthusiast, whose family has asked to remain anonymous, will be in the Somerset region at lunchtime to greet the riders and celebrate with them.

The 15-year-old has terminal cancer and is not expected to live to see next Christmas.

Rider Barry Allan said the Ipswich group would meet at Blacksoil about 10.30am Saturday, zooming off and up the Brisbane Valley Highway about 11am.

"This is all about creating some memories for him. He loves his Harleys," Mr Allan said.

"We will have a barbecue and some drinks up in Esk along with a few raffles, but it is not really about raising money.

"Some people will also bring gifts."

Ipswich Queensland Times

