Last school holiday activities in Noosa

COMING SOON: Catch Legally Blond Jr, a musical for children at the J.

SCHOOL holidays might almost be over, but there's still time to squeeze in some last minute fun.

There's a number of activities around the region sure to wear the children out before starting the new school year. Check out our list of activities for your tiny tots to your teens.

Noosa Libraries

Robotics Club

CREATE, experiment, learn and play with robotics and coding. Ages eight plus.

When and where: Today at Noosaville Library, 10-11am. Friday, January 19 at Cooroy Library, 10-11am.

Magic Around the World

Magician Simon Shazam will amaze the audience with his tricks. Ages six plus.

When and where: Noosa Leisure Centre, Thursday, January 18, 10-10.45am, $10 per child payable at the door. Must book. Call 5329 6550.

Tewantin parks

FUN WITH water spouts and fountains for toddlers, with a soft fall flooring, located right next to a skate park for the older kids.

When and where: Open every day, Noosa River foreshore, Doonella St, Tewantin.

Live shows

Sleeping Beauty Kids and Legally Blonde Jr

GET READY for not one, but two princesses to hit the stage when Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre's Summer Camp perform Sleeping Beauty Kids and Legally Blonde Jr.

When and where: Saturday, January 20, 2pm and 7pm, The J, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction. Tickets $20 to $27, visit thej.com.au to book. Pirates of the Panto

Catch the last performances of Pirates of the Panto this weekend at the Noosa Arts Theatre. Enjoy a hilarious children's pantomime about pirates on the hunt for treasure

When and where: Saturday, Jan 20 11am and 2pm, Sunday January 21, 1pm and 4pm. Tickets $15. Visit noosaartstheatre. org.au.

Noosa Regional Gallery

THE NOOSA Regional Gallery has free children's art activities Tuesday to Sunday during school holidays.

When and where: From 10am, at the Gallery, 9 Pelican St, Tewantin (closed Mondays).

Outdoor movie

FREE MOVIE Paper Planes as part of Village Flicks

When and where: Not quite in school holidays but still an excuse to catch a free movie. Thursday, January 25, 6.30pm at Kingfisher Dr, Peregian Beach.

How about...

NOOSA North Shore Retreat - restaurant and play area including mini golf, indoor barefoot bowls, laser tag and kids' rock climbing, plus giant jumping pillow and playground. 1 Beach Rd, Noosa North Shore.

Noosa Tenpin Bowling - tenpin bowling and laser tag at 7/11 Barlett Rd, Noosaville. Open every day, 9am to late.

Floating inflatable play equipment at the pools at Noosa Aquatic Centre, 6 Girraween Ct, Sunshine Beach.