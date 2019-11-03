Last Sound Feast for 2019

Jeremiah Johnson is playing at the final Sound Feast for this year.

ROUNDING off the end of a year of Sound Feasts events on Friday, the audience can expect another fantastic line-up of great bands and entertainers including Fat Picnic, Cigany Weaver, Jeremiah Johnson and VYN (Jeunae Rogers).

The explosive on-stage energy of Fat Picnic has audiences jumping and double-handed sky punching through a plethora of roots music genres. Their unique sound emphasises soulful pop sensibilities, pumping ska sequences and raw hard hitting dub-reggae earthquakes.

Formed out of a love for the legendary partnership between Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grapelli, Cigány Weaver is one of Australia’s most exciting gypsy-jazz ensembles, with a dedicated and passionate following around the country. Their sound is reminiscent of jazz Manouche, traditional swing and Romani music, interwoven with compelling originals and the band’s reinterpretations of classics from popular culture. Through virtuosic and energetic live performances, Cigány Weaver invoke everything from subtle toe-tapping to exuberant dance floor foot-stomping.

Jeremiah Johnson is an indelible, lofty acoustic guitar driven songwriter with detailed lyrics, memorable stories and noteworthy guitar playing. Jeremiah travels across the land with his family in their big camper.

Also appearing on the night is stunning local singer VYN (Jeunae Rogers).

This amazing free community event is suitable for all ages – everyone is welcome. There is seating, a full bar and delicious hot food available.

What: Sound Feast – Free Live Entertainment

When: Friday, November 8 from 6pm

Where: The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction

More info: www.thej.com.au