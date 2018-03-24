Late evangelist's message comes to Springfield this Easter

ONE of the world's most renowned Christians is coming to Springfield this Easter.

If only in spirit, the late Billy Graham's image will be broadcast on the big screen at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands on Good Friday as part of a screening of his last film, The Cross.

The Combined Churches of Greater Springfield will host the event and organiser and Disciples Church Springfield Pastor Greg Gardiner said the film would no doubt resonate with many.

"The film itself is Billy Graham sharing his gospel message, but is peppered with the stories of two fairly well known artists," Ps Gardiner said.

"It features the testimonies of American hip-hop artist Lecrae and singer-songwriter Lacey Sturm who share their powerful stories and their journey to faith which I think a lot of people will relate to."

The Combined Churches of Greater Springfield concept started around 15 years ago and consists of the Disciples Church Springfield, Springfield Christian Family and Westside Church.

The combined Easter and Christmas events have continued to grow with the community and are now so big, organisers decided to move to Robelle Domain Parklands three years ago.

Springfield Christian Family Church Pastors John and Deborah Van Bennekom said the Easter celebration was a way of bringing the community together.

"This event expresses a unity of the churches because the general community usually just sees a church and not necessarily the different flavours," Ps John said.

"Easter and Christmas are the two most significant dates in the calendar and I believe the community are looking for an opportunity to connect with one another and with the heart of God," Ps Deborah said.

"This takes the message out of the buildings and puts it in the middle of the community."

The Cross with Billy Graham Easter celebration is on Friday, March 30 from 4pm and is free for all.

The event will also feature a free sausage sizzle which will run for approximately one hour.

To find out more, visit the Facebook event page.