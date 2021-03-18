Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.
Business

Latest business liquidations in Noosa

by Cathryn McLauchlan
18th Mar 2021 2:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Noosa Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is nine.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Noosa, listed by postcode in date order:

4565

Shipland Pty Ltd Trading As River Deck Restaurant Noosa Marina, ABN: 77096339972, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: May 18, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Trevanion Enterprises Pty. Ltd. Trading As Yum Yum'S Food Services, ABN: 62118700673, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: July 10, 2020, Liquidator: Thyge Trafford-Jones

Qsec Pty Ltd, ABN: 81601386681, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: February 15, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Akane Pty Ltd Trading As Akane Teppanyaki & Whisky Bar, ABN: 39626069207, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: February 19, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4566

Madmegs & Co Pty Ltd Trading As Madmegs & Co, ABN: 97612185289, Main Business Location: QLD 4566, Notice Date: December 23, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4567

Makimoto (Noosa) Pty Ltd, ABN: 60613201166, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: October 1, 2020, Liquidator: Patrick Loi

Gz Construction Group Pty. Ltd., ABN: 16616958251, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: November 11, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Daniel'S Kitchens Pty Ltd, ABN: 51118620876, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: February 18, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Rwnoo Pty Ltd, ABN: 89167706685, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: February 18, 2021, Liquidator: Cameron Crichton

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Noosa

business closures

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to get your COVID-19 jab on the Sunshine Coast

        Premium Content Where to get your COVID-19 jab on the Sunshine Coast

        Health The AstraZeneca vaccination will be rolled out at more than 20 general practices across the Sunshine Coast, Caboolture and Gympie regions on Monday.

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland

        Clive Palmer’s mansions in the sun: $50m sunk into homes

        Clive Palmer’s mansions in the sun: $50m sunk into homes

        Property Queensland’s richest man one of most prolific residential investors

        Rotten drunk neighbour terrorised Rainbow Beach women

        Premium Content Rotten drunk neighbour terrorised Rainbow Beach women

        Crime The 33yo left a mother and her teenage daughter shaken and upset