Latest business liquidations in Noosa
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Noosa Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is nine.
News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.
Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.
Here's the list for Noosa, listed by postcode in date order:
4565
Shipland Pty Ltd Trading As River Deck Restaurant Noosa Marina, ABN: 77096339972, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: May 18, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Trevanion Enterprises Pty. Ltd. Trading As Yum Yum'S Food Services, ABN: 62118700673, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: July 10, 2020, Liquidator: Thyge Trafford-Jones
Qsec Pty Ltd, ABN: 81601386681, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: February 15, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Akane Pty Ltd Trading As Akane Teppanyaki & Whisky Bar, ABN: 39626069207, Main Business Location: QLD 4565, Notice Date: February 19, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
4566
Madmegs & Co Pty Ltd Trading As Madmegs & Co, ABN: 97612185289, Main Business Location: QLD 4566, Notice Date: December 23, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
4567
Makimoto (Noosa) Pty Ltd, ABN: 60613201166, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: October 1, 2020, Liquidator: Patrick Loi
Gz Construction Group Pty. Ltd., ABN: 16616958251, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: November 11, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Daniel'S Kitchens Pty Ltd, ABN: 51118620876, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: February 18, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Rwnoo Pty Ltd, ABN: 89167706685, Main Business Location: QLD 4567, Notice Date: February 18, 2021, Liquidator: Cameron Crichton
Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.
They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.
Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.
ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.
Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Noosa