Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area.
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area.
Business

Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

by Cathryn McLauchlan
23rd Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Whitsunday Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is four.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Whitsunday, listed by postcode in date order:

4800

Howron Pty Ltd, ABN: 78123013589, Main Business Location: QLD 4800, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4802

Morton Berg Pty Ltd, ABN: 16106170576, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: June 15, 2020, Liquidator: Malcolm Kimbal Howell

Tawcove Pty Ltd, ABN: 26114764359, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Dixon Properties Pty Ltd, ABN: 67009917328, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: March 11, 2021, Liquidator: Frederick James Dixon

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

business closures

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400mm deluge: ‘Life-threatening’ conditions as falls continue

        Premium Content 400mm deluge: ‘Life-threatening’ conditions as falls...

        Weather A soaked southern Queensland has been pelted with more rain overnight in a relentless deluge that officials fear could turn “life-threatening”.

        Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Premium Content Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Politics Calls for review into private email secrecy

        $130m project rejection smacks club’s future into rough

        Premium Content $130m project rejection smacks club’s future into rough

        Business Hopes of a development to breathe new life into an 85-year-old golf club have been...

        Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        Premium Content Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        News Find out why a will, found after a 92yo Gympie man’s death, wasn’t enough for his...