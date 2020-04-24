Latest Noosa short-stay plan to control party houses

Locals want an end to party houses in Noos’s holiday hot spots.

Locals want an end to party houses in Noos’s holiday hot spots.

PUTTING professional property managers in charge of short term lettings to control “party house” outbreaks lies at the heart of a Noosa industry group’s push for “a level playing field”.

Noosa Council before the local government elections under ousted mayor Tony Wellington was hellbent on a short-stay crackdown.

Of course the coronavirus pandemic holiday stays has taken most of the heat out of the market, but this is a long-term strategy the managers are advocating.

Finola Thompson, chair of the Noosa Short Term Accommodation Association and operator of Coral Beach Resort, said her group is advocating better management practices especially for after-hours bad behaviour that impacts on local residents.

She said one thing Noosa is agreed on is that is doesn’t want party houses in suburban streets or poorly run holiday properties in general.

“Professional property managers already ban party houses as part of their professional services to owners and guests and our obligations to our community and neighbours,” Ms Thompson said.

She said good management of all holiday accommodation properties, has to mean professional management and consistent rules for all operators and guests.

“At the moment in Australia, this is not how things work,” Ms Thompson said.

“On the one hand, you have professionally qualified and licensed property managers, operating in accordance with the Property Occupations Act, Queensland 2014.

The call is out for better management of short stays in Noosa.

“On the other hand, you have individual’s and ‘portal co-ordinators’ renting properties through online portals, and in some cases those bookings are not managed by licensed professionals.”

Ms Thompson said this is where the problems start when properties don’t have either on-site management, or management nearby and on-call, to oversee what is actually going on, according to Thompson.

Aspire Property Management CEO Dave Langdon agreed anyone wanting to operate as the effective manager of a short-term accommodation property, should be licensed.

“We would like to see support from both council and the State Government, towards creating a level playing field here in Noosa that will go a long way to addressing residents’ concerns,” he said

NSTAA has developed a discussion paper entitled towards a Noosa Short Term Accommodation Management Plan that it has provided to the new Noosa Council.

The plan advocates for a collaboration between industry, council and the State Government to put in place a code of conduct that requires all short-term accommodation operators to do so in accordance with the to appropriate, existing legislation.

“At the moment anyone can throw their property up on a portal and off you go, and it is not right,” Mr Langdon said.

“We appreciate that many owners and agents use the portals to stimulate their bookings, that’s not the issue.

“What we are saying is that after the booking is made, it needs to be professionally managed in accordance with the Act, no matter how a booking is made.

“A good example is that professionally managed properties rarely have complaints as far as industry is aware,” Mr Langdon said.

“This is because guests are clear on how they are expected to behave and we are personally on-call with after-hours security backup 24/7, 365 days of the year.”