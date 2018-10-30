LATEST UPDATE: Boat fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

BOAT FIRE: A trawler is currently burning at the Rosslyn Bay marina.

UPDATE 1.30pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed the trawler fire in Rosslyn Bay Marina has now been extinguished.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was first reported to them at 12.40pm.

Two crews are currently mopping up the scene, ensuring it is safe.

EARLIER: A TRAWLER has caught fire at the Rosslyn Bay Marina.

The boat is still on fire at the maintenance wharf of the marina on Vin E Jones Memorial Drive, Rosslyn.

All the people on-board are reportedly off the vessel and there are efforts underway to attempt to put the fire out, which started before 1pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that one of their crews had just arrived on scene.

They said "the front hole” of the trawler was on fire.

There were two fire fighters in action with breathing apparatus.

MORE TO COME.