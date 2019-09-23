Latest weather forecast as heat is on holiday weather in Noosa

SCHOOL holiday-makers in Noosa can expect nice spring weather today before the forecast outlook turns a little cloudy with a slight to moderate chance of nuisance showers.

But there does not look to be enough to top up dams, ease the fire threat or spoil the chance of families to get out and about.

Today the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting zero chance of rain with a top of 28 degrees, with winds north westerly 15 to 20km/h tending northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Tomorrow will see a minimum of 16 and maximum of 24, partly cloudy and a 5 per cent chance of any rain. Winds will be southerly 15 to 20km/h turning east to south easterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning and early afternoon.

For the rest of the week the temperatures will be in on near the mid 20s, with a 20 per cent to 30 per cent chance of rain, before the mercury climbs from 26 on Saturday back to 28 on Sunday.

Local photographer Shaun Walsh has been keeping an eye on the sky and took this snap with these comments: “Yes its dry in Cooran but our native palm lilies are putting on a good flower display with backdrop of Mt Cooroora”