Laughing lovers of the feathered kind

THERE is feverish activity in bird land at present, with so many species busy bonding, breeding, nesting, laying eggs and eventually feeding insatiable hatchlings. It’s an exhausting business.

Laughing kookaburras are no exception, and if you think their raucous cackling has been a bit louder and more frequent recently, you are right.

Most of us have long been aware of kookaburras: we may even feed them occasionally, or encounter them in parks and gardens when they try to make off with our lunch.

We think that what we see is all we need to know. But there are quite a few more interesting details of kookaburra life. For example, kookaburras mate for life. Once the pair establishes a territory, they maintain it throughout the year and beyond.

Like many other species, their preferred nesting sites are hollows in big trees, or termite nests that are big enough to allow the birds to dig an entry point and hollow within.

The photograph shows why the retention of old trees with good hollows is so important.

To refer to just the breeding pair, however, is not a true reflection of kookaburra social behaviour. The life of a breeding pair is quite a family affair. For example, in my own yard a partly fledged young kookaburra fell from, or was ejected from, a termite nest. We took the chick in and started earnestly trapping mice to feed it. Very quickly, one parent and a juvenile started appearing, clearly calling for the chick.

Daily for several weeks, the parent and sibling brought grasshoppers, lizards and even a big stick insect and fed them to the chick.

Speaking of eviction, the usual clutch size is three eggs, and it is a communal affair of parents and last-season siblings that helps raise the hatchings – altruistic behaviour to benefit survival.

However, if all eggs hatch, it is quite common for the smallest to be killed or thrown out by the other two hatchlings, thus maximising their own chances of survival – selfish behaviour with the same survival goal.

Finally, kookaburras also exhibit courting behaviour when breeding season is approaching. One bird, usually but not always the male, offers a titbit to the female to cement their bond. They then have a jolly old chuckle together and proceed to get on with what breeding season is all about.