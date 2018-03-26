Laura Geitz ready to fire for Diamonds at Commonwealth Games

Laura Geitz in action for the Queensland Firebirds in a practice match against the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

COMEBACK Queen Laura Geitz has rediscovered her love of netball and is ready to "rock'n'roll'' at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The Queensland Firebirds star missed the entire 2017 season following the birth of her son Barney and won a place in the Diamonds squad despite not playing since the 2016 Trans-Tasman grand final.

Geitz admitted to feeling "off the pace'' when she first returned to training but intense practice matches with the Firebirds and Diamonds in the past month have given her a significant injection of confidence and tiptop form.

The World Cup-winning former Diamonds captain appeared to have lost nothing in her time away from the sport in a dominant display for the Firebirds against the Lightning in a pre-season game at QSAC on Thursday night.

The aggression, anticipation and game-changing plays were all there and Geitz said the season off has worked wonders.

"I feel rejuvenated, I feel refreshed and I suppose I've got that love back for the game,'' Geitz told The Sunday Mail.

"As the seasons rolled on in 2015 and 2016, I don't want to say I was going through the motions but I feel like after having that break that I'm really loving being out on court.

"It feels like it is all coming back.

"I used to pride myself on coming out and having a fly for those intercepts and having that physical element and over the last few seasons, that wasn't in my game. I probably sat back a bit.

"I feel like now the timing is coming back to me and I'm backing myself to come out and have a fly.

"To play against C-Bass (Diamonds captain and Lightning goalshooter Caitlin Bassett on Thursday night) was really good too. The confidence is coming back at the right time.

"I feel like I'm ready to rock'n'roll.''

When Geitz announced last year that she was returning to the game, she said playing the best netball of her stellar career was the ultimate goal.

A diary full of family, netball and corporate commitments may be considered a hurdle to that lofty ambition.

But being organised, energised and committed to quality training was the key.

"The time that I had free before becoming a mother just isn't there anymore. My focus is on getting in there, getting it done properly and getting out of there,'' Geitz said.

"In the past I've felt bad saying 'no' to things but now, I've just got to. I've learned a lot since becoming a Mum.

"From a mental point of view, getting in the car and going to training is the easiest thing to do. Netball gives me that little bit of an outlet from being a Mum.''

The gold medal-favourite Diamonds will check into the athletes' village this week before heading to the Sunshine Coast for a short camp that will include a number of hit-outs against the Firebirds and Lightning over Easter.