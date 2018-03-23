Firebirds star Geitz back in the groove

Laura Geitz in action for the Queensland Firebirds against the Sunshine Coast Lightning on Thursday night.

LAURA Geitz could not imagine a better way to help finetune her preparation for next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast than a test against the best.

In her first competitive match on Queensland soil since the 2016 trans-Tasman grand final, Geitz was a standout for her beloved Firebirds in a practice match against the Sunshine Coast Lightning at QSAC on Thursday night.

Geitz went toe-to-toe with the best goalshooter in the world and her Diamonds teammate Caitlin Bassett in the practice match that also featured Lightning and Diamonds goal attack Stephanie Wood and the Firebirds star was the dominant force on the court.

Bassett was rested after halftime while Geitz got an early mark at the three quarter-time break after showing she had lost nothing in her time away from the sport following the birth of her son Barney.

Her trademark physicality and anticipation produced a number of interceptions and deflections as the Firebirds swooped on loose passes from the reigning Suncorp Super Netball champions.

"I'm happy to be playing with her (Bassett) and not against her at the Commonwealth Games. But that was a pretty good warm-up, that's for sure,'' Geitz said.

"Pre-season is about getting that match practice and blowing out the cobwebs so that was good.''

The Firebirds ran out 56-43 winners in the pre-season hitout after leading all the way. The Firebirds led by as many as nine goals early in the second quarter after getting off to a flying start in the opening term.

In a blow for the Lightning, midcourter Kelsey Browne hobbled from the court in the third term after injuring her ankle.

The Firebirds and Lighting will start their 2018 Suncorp Super Netball season in Sydney on April 29 before clashing in Round 2 at Boondall on May 6.