A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
News

Lawyer allegedly stole $427K from clients

by Isabella Magee
27th Feb 2020 1:01 PM
Subscriber only

A LAWYER who allegedly skimmed money from nearly 40 clients over several years has had his case mentioned in court for the first time today.

It's alleged Lance Geoffrey Rigley, 61, who was the former sole practitioner of a Brisbane-based law firm, stole about $427,000 from 37 clients who deposited their money into the law firm's trust account.

The misuse of funds is said to have happened between May 2006 and April 2018.

Rigley, who now lives in Mackay, has been charged with one count of fraud after a search warrant was executed at his home.

The charge came after an industry body sent information to officials in September 2018.

His case will next be mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 16.

Rigley is not required to appear.

