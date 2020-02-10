Leaders building on key ‘community relationships’

THEY are the future of our world but right now their focus is on making it through the biggest time of their schooling life: Year 12.

Noosa News is meeting the captains from local high schools for an informal conversation about the year ahead and their thoughts on the world.

This year's seniors were the first cohort to transition in to high school in Year 7 and will be the first to be examined under the new ATAR system which has been introduced to replace the previous OP system.

Today we spoke with Good Shepherd Lutheran College captains Cole Suter and Lonni Miller-Metzner.

How long have you both been at the school?

Lonni: I've been at the school since Prep, I still remember being at preschool wearing the T-shirts with the little lambs on them.

Cole: I started in grade 5.

What are you most looking forward to for Year 12?

Lonni: I'm looking forward to the challenge of Year 12 and definitely trying new things and making connections with lots of people, I'm really excited.

Cole: I think you get a much bigger opportunity to meet a whole bunch of new people and build those relationships with the school, especially cause you're the oldest kids in the school now so a lot of people are more comfortable talking to you and you're more comfortable talking to them. It's a lot of fun with the younger ones.

Speaking of younger students, we just saw before how excited the Preps were when they saw you walk past, you are almost like superstars. Do you get to spend much time with them?

Lonni: We have some buddy programs and this year we have a Grade 12 to Prep program which I'm really excited for and we just get to meet them and there are teddy bears picnics, just cute things like that.

What are your academic interests?

Lonni: I really enjoy music, I do a lot of music outside of school as well, I love my music class. It's a really small class which is great. I also love modern history.

Cole: I'm a big math guy, so math and digital solutions, which is the new name for IT, and science as well. So a big STEM guy.

What are your plans after school?

Lonni: Not too sure yet but I'd like to go into something with law or international development.

Cole: I'm thinking something in business, something in IT or science as well, haven't locked it down yet.

Do you have a quirky before or after school routine that you just can't get through your day without?

Lonni: I do have a little big of a caffeine addiction, I do like to have my coffee in the morning but apart from that nothing really.

Cole: For me, I've gotta watch the ice hockey. I'm from Canada so the daily routine is just checking the ice hockey.

You are the first year level to go through the new ATAR system in Queensland. What are you thoughts on ATAR vs. OP?

Lonni: Our grade has always been the first grade to go through the new things. We were the first ones where Grade 7 was high school and now we're the first to do the ATAR. It's exciting but it's definitely different.

Cole: I think from what I've heard, the ATAR seems like a simpler process and more sort of straight forward, and more accurate. It makes it a lot more fair.

Do you feel school has prepared you enough for the future, the big world out there?

Lonni: Yeah I think so, and this year there is a lot of learning and growing to do and I think we'll all be a lot more grown up by the end of the year just from all the challenges. But I think it will definitely be exciting.

Cole: Yeah I think it's always going to be a little bit scary, but I think the school's done a good job and they've prepared us well every year. You go out into the community and you help, there's work experience, that kind of thing that prepares you for after school. But it's always going to be a bit different.

How do you contribute to local community?

Lonni: At the school there is a lot of focus on service and student leadership and I think it's important to give back to a community who has given you so much. I try and help out with the Salvation Army, Clean Up Australia Day, things like that.

Cole: There's a lot of opportunities you can always sign up for, Salvation Army Red Shield appeal and the Katie Rose Cottage long lunch in Eumundi coming up which ill be going to, that's always fun.

Our next Q&A will feature Noosa District State High School's captains.