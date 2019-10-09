Leading Noosa architects to discuss multi-generational living

LEADING architect Lindy Atkin of Bark Design wears many hats, including co-principal of the Noosa-based architectural practice and creative director of the Sunshine Coast Open House Committee.

Lindy, along with fellow design professionals, Professor Claudia Baldwin, USC associate professor in urban design and planning, and award-winning architects John Railton and John Mainwaring, will participate in the third Open House Forum to be hosted by the University of the Sunshine Coast on Friday October 18.

This year’s topic is Designing for Multi-Generational Living.

The panel will delve into the topic of how today’s rising population and declining housing affordability is impacting architectural design and how multi-generational living spaces – where two or three generations are living under the same roof – can be the answer to combating both.

“There is definitely growing interest in multi-generational living on the Sunshine Coast,” Lindy said.

“There are a range of reasons including affordability, convenience, and being able to provide care and support to each other.

“When we are designing a home for multiple generations, the key is to provide flexible spaces which allow family members to live, play and work in each space according to their needs, while still providing privacy for each group.

“As an example, younger family members may have a ‘rumpus’ or multipurpose space for noisier activities, such as music, television, games or entertaining friends. While the middle generation may have a living space or study, where they can enjoy quieter activities such as catching up with friends, studying or working.

“And then the older generation may have a lounge room where they can read or rest quietly with plenty of space between them and the noisier areas of the home to ensure they won’t be interrupted but still feel part of the family unit.”

The Sunshine Coast Open House 2019 Young Ambassador and UQ Architecture student, Lily Parsons, will also present at the forum on trends being taught and pursued by the next generation of architects and designers.

The forum will look at affordability and how this continues to be a key driver in changing behaviours and attitudes around multi-generational housing, including barriers to entry to the market for new and young homebuyers.

This topic is particularly relevant to the Sunshine Coast given our ageing population and the sometimes limited access and affordability of aged care options.

The Design for Multi-Generational Living forum will be held at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Friday, October 18, from 5.30pm and will be moderated by ABC Sunshine Coast morning presenter Annie Gaffney.

Tickets are $11 each.

Bookings are essential through www.eventbrite.com.au.