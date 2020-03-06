Menu
Noosaville State School's Jude Bradford andFreyja McNiven (front) are joined by Bendigo Bank's Linda Oliver and deputy principal, Alasdair Scott.
Leading the way at Noosaville school

6th Mar 2020 12:16 PM

NEWLY announced Noosaville State School captains Jude Bradford and Freyja McNiven have settled into a busy year as part of a leadership day for all of our year six students.

The program is based around the theme of ‘Leading With or Without the Badge’.

Conducted by an experienced leadership activity presenter Cody Kilpatrick from the Unleashing Personal Potential in the school hall and on the main oval, the activities are designed to encourage all Year Six students to take on leadership roles through a program of learning through action and reflection.

The program allows students to reflect upon themselves and their peers as leaders and team players in the whole school setting.

These students will also share their experiences with parents and teachers in the coming weeks.

The school captains along with deputy principal Alasdair Scott to help promote this wonderful new program at the school with Tewantin Noosa Bendigo Community Bank branch manager Linda Oliver.

Mr Scott said the school’s relationship with Bendigo Bank is invaluable.

“Whether it’s our (Bendigo-sponsored Beckmans Rd, interactive electronic) sign or programs throughout the school year, we really appreciate our partnership with Bendigo Bank and the support Linda and the team at Tewantin Noosa branch provides,” Mr Scott said.

Linda Oliver said Bendigo was proud to support of the annual Reader’s Cup and inter-school debating competitions as well as the Life Education Van at Noosaville State School.

