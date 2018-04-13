Leading the way at Sunshine Beach State School

WELL DONE: The Sunshine Beach State School leadership group.

WELL DONE: The Sunshine Beach State School leadership group. Contributed

SUNSHINE Beach State School pupils went on their Easter break having just anointed their school leaders.

A special assembly has inducted the 2018 role models with families and special guests proudly watching on.

The new leaders accepted their certificates and badges, and made their leadership pledge to their peers, staff and guests.

School principal Jenny Easey spoke to the assembly about the British-born scientist Professor Michelle Simmons, who is Australian of the Year.

Ms Easey told how Prof Simmons has transformed the University of New South Wales quantum physics department into a world leader in advanced computer systems with the potential to drive seismic shifts in drug design, weather forecasting, self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

She said this global trailblazer hoped to shatter expectations of what careers women ought to pursue and what they could achieve and shared her favourite Prof Simmons quote: "I think one of the important things - and the message I hope to get out there - is to defy those expectations.

"Don't live your life according to what other people think.

"Go out there and do what you really want to do.”

Ms Easey challenged the student leaders to follow the leadership of Prof Simmons by believing that anything is possible, believe in themselves and challenge themselves to shape the future of the world and embrace opportunities.

Deputy principal Tracy Blandford urged the students to understand the significance of their new roles.

"Leaders have the opportunity to motivate and influence others.

"Congratulations to all our student leaders,” she said.

"Everyone however, contributes to our school and everyone has the opportunity to make a difference and make this world a better place.”

Special guests included Colin McFarlan, from Parents and Citizens Association, and Noosa National Park ranger Matthew Tucker, who congratulated the environmental leaders.