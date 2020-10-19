League player ‘smashes’ bar-goer’s head into wall

A rugby league player finished a night out in the watch house after "smashing" another bar-goer's head into a wall.

Aidan John Young, 20, was on Monday fined for his drunken behaviour at Ocean St on September 20.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Young, from Beerwah, had been drinking with his friends before police spotted him in a fight at the Maroochydore safe night precinct.

Police prosecutor James Allen said Young was first moved on by security guards at 3.15am.

Taxi driver's 'disgraceful' move after pub pick-up

Aussie World Garage robber 'had the munchies'

Young was restrained 15 minutes later by the same security guards who spotted him getting in another fight.

"Security staff further stated the defendant appeared to be on edge while walking down Ocean St," Mr Allen said.

"The defendant was observed to be mouthing something to another group of people standing by.

"He was then observed to be standing in front of the group talking as he suddenly grabbed another male by the head and smashed it against a nearby wall."

Three more men then began to fight Young before security intervened.

Mr Allen said a large crowd of bar-goers watched on after spilling out of the closing venues.

Young was taken to the watch house before being released on bail and issued with a 10-day banning notice from Ocean St.

Aidan John Young.

Security spotted him in the precinct, trying to get into Old Soul Bar on September 26.

Young on Monday pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance within the vicinity of a licenced premises and contravening a banning order.

He had no criminal history.

Young said he worked in civil construction on the Bruce Highway.

Magistrate Hayden Stjernqvist asked Young if his nights at Ocean St were "good nights out".

"Sometimes," Young said.

"Sometimes they are just a waste of time."

Young said he ventured to Maroochydore for nights out because his home town had nothing but a pub.

"It's not as much fun," Young said.

He was fined $950 and the convictions were not recorded.

"You're lucky you're not here on assault occasioning bodily harm charges," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"You'd be looking at a period of imprisonment."