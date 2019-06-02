Leap into Noosa for a ballet treat

QUEENSLAND Ballet is set to grace The J Noosa stage this July.

NOOSA alive! will present an exclusive program of dance for festival-goers with two special performances.

The program will include new contemporary work and divertissements from classical repertoire performed by Queensland Ballet's Jette Parker young artists and company artists.

The evening performance will conclude with a Q&A session, giving audiences an insight into the inner workings of this renowned ballet company.

Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin said the company was thrilled to again be included in the NOOSA alive! line-up.

"After six years of performing as part of the festival, we well and truly consider the event as part of our annual season and we're very proud to partner with NOOSA alive!,” Mr Cuxin said.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to bring together the rising stars of Queensland Ballet alongside our company artists to showcase the breadth of talent in our company.

"For audiences our performances offer the perfect taste tester of what we're all about as we perform new contemporary works alongside divertissements from our classical repertoire,” he said.

Queensland Ballet will perform on Saturday, July 27 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are from $72, visit noosaalive.com.au.

NOOSA alive! will bring world-class musicians, authors, dancers, artists, food events and more to Noosa for 10 days of arts and culture from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 28.