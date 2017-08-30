25°
Learn about Barenuts at Slow Food Noosa brekky

29th Aug 2017 6:01 PM
Jodie Cameron of Barenuts.
Jodie Cameron of Barenuts. Alan Lander

THIS month's Slow Food Noosa breakfast is on Thursday, August 31 and features Jodie Cameron from Barenuts.

Barenuts Macadamia Nut Farm at Talegalla Weir is run by Jodie and her husband Michael.

Farmer Mick looks after the trees day in day out, ensuring the orchard thrives from year to year.

With 2000 mature trees and nursery of 5000 seedlings currently underway, he has his work cut out for him.

The Barenuts orchard has trees aged from 8-30 that are harvested from March to November

Self-confessed foodie and former city chick, farmer JoJo is still relatively new to the world of farming having worked in media and communications for the past seven years.

In 2014, she took a leap of faith and said goodbye to the corporate world to become a macadamia nut farmer and now lovingly creates and hand-makes all of the Barenuts products in the commercial kitchen at the farm using almost exclusively home-grown, local, organic and Australian ingredients.

Jo looks after the business and all things marketing, public relations and communications. She loves to experiment with new recipes and potter in her veggie garden in her spare time.

Noosa News

Topics:  barenuts breakfast macadamia nuts peppers noosa resort slow food noosa

