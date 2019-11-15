Menu
STUNNING: Heathland at Brahminy Campsite on the Cooloola Great Walk. Picture: Contributed
News

Learn about our spectacular heathlands

Noosa Parks Association
15th Nov 2019 12:03 PM

SUNSHINE Coast heathlands are spectacular and unique.

However, despite the efforts of local conservation groups, much local heathland has already been lost to development and several types of heathlands are now classified “of concern” or “endangered”.

Hilary Pearl, this week’s guest speaker at the Noosa Parks Association Friday Environment Forum, is halfway through her PhD project, which has surveyed 67 heathland sites across the Sunshine Coast.

She has developed a heath DNA barcode library to explore biodiversity, community composition and conservation values of local heathlands.

Using consistent genetic distance measures enables comparisons of different heath communities for species richness and “phylogenetic diversity”.

The barcode library also enables identification from plant fragments for concurrent studies at USC of plant-animal relationships and pollination networks.

To hear Hilary talk, join the audience on Friday, November 22, at the Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Dr, Noosaville, from 10.30am to 12.15pm.

Hilary will explain her fascinating project, share some of her earlier findings and discuss the implications of the project for future conservation efforts.

Morning tea will be available to buy from 10am.

To enjoy the birds of Wallace Park before the forum, meet Valda and the Interpretive Birding group in the carpark at 8.30am.

All are welcome and a donation is very much appreciated.

For more information, visit www.noosaparks.org.au.

environment forum heathland noosa biodiversity noosa parks association
