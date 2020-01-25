Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

Combat Self Defence will keep you and your family safe.

Our training skills have been featured on Channel 7 News, the ABC and in numerous martial arts magazines around the world.

With classes, courses, books and DVDs along with private and group training, we are renowned for being the leaders in effective self-defence.

“I teach a skill set that is based on Army Unarmed Combat that train intuitive movements that are powerfully effective against attackers regardless of their size or strength,” Shihan Martin Day (7th Dan) said.

“I ensure students are armed with these unique skills and feel secure in the knowledge that they can handle most if not all violent encounters.”

Martin served for 20 years in the British Army and has taught self-defence all over the world.

Our training is unlike anything else out there and we have changed children and adult’s lives for the better with positive lead by example dynamic training.

Learning self-defence is not a game and we take what we teach very seriously.

Training also focus on fast-tracking students overall development and leads them to become high achievers in every aspect of their lives.

Our students are confident, super fit, powerful and flexible and excel in being part of a great team so come along and join us.

Beginner classes for children and adults start at Noosa Leisure Centre on Monday, February 3. Book your two free trial classes now on 5442 7849.

Go online to CombatSelfDefence.com.au.