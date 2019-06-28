Learn entrepreneur skills these school holidays

The three-day Maker2Market school holiday program is coming to Noosa.

DO YOU have a creative teen who loves making things and aspires to start their own business?

A new school holiday program for 10-17-year-olds helps develop entrepreneurial skills and the first five to book using code: SCNEWS pay just $50 for the course (saving $100).

"We will be encouraging Sunshine Coast's creative teens to join us on a three-day holiday program where they will create a business, their own products and sell them at Eumundi Square,” said Charuni Weerasooriya, program founder and director.

"The three-day Maker2Market school holiday program has been successfully running in Canberra for over three years and becoming a really popular way for kids to understand business by doing a full business cycle and earning some hand pocket money doing something they love.

"Teens learn to identify an ideal customer, prototype, customer service, finance, marketing, and other practical business skills.

"Also importantly, life skills that they carry with them as they grow - such as generating ideas and problem-solving, inspiration, interaction and collaboration, creativity, and initiative,” she said.

The workshop is on Monday and Tuesday, July 1 and 2 from 9.30am - 4pm (both days) at the CWA Community Centre, 75 Memorial Drive, Eumundi.

The market day is Wednesday, July 3, from 7.45am - 2pm at Eumundi Square.

The special introduction price is $150 (inc gst).

SPECIAL OFFER

The first five to book using the code: SCNEWS receive the three-day workshop for just $50 (save $100).

Book online at www.edii .com.au/m2mmarketday experience/.