Learn from those who have followed their dreams

Tyson Mayr, 31, from the Gold Coast has been travelling the world since 2009. Jerad Williams

TRAVEL

Tyson Mayr

Tyson Mayr is known in the Insta world as The Naked Traveller, the Gold Coaster who quit his job in commercial real estate in 2009 to travel the world.

At 23, he'd never been overseas and, nine years later, he's been to more than 90 countries (and counting), won travel planning website Jaunteroo's Best Job Around the World competition and is a global roaming ambassador for Sony digital imaging.

He now runs his own media company, Tyson Travel Productions, and is still traversing the planet, creating content for multiple platforms including print, online publications, television programs and his own social media. He shares his advice from the wilds of Peru, as you do.

The One Thing:

Do things that scare you! Seek discomfort. Keep an open mind and place yourself in situations that you never would. What's the point of travelling to the other side of the world and eating the same things you eat every day at home? Try the local food, get off the beaten path and strike up conversations with strangers. You'll be amazed at what you learn about yourself and the world in the process. Most importantly, don't make excuses. If there is a place you want to go, start planning it right now. Lock in a date and book the flights. There is no turning back once those flights are booked. Otherwise, it will very quickly fall into the tomorrow category, the tomorrow that never seems to come.

Former Biggest Loser trainer and new mum Tiffiny Hall. Darren Leigh Roberts

FITNESS

Tiffiny Hall

The super-toned Tiffiny Hall is perhaps best known as the martial arts-inspired personal trainer on reality TV show The Biggest Loser.

Growing up, her parents owned a taekwondo centre and she holds a sixth dan black belt which, for the layperson, is right up there at master level.

But she started her career as a journalist and writer and has written books on fitness, weight loss and healthy eating as well as a series of children's novels.

Now the mother of a baby boy, she is the founder of tiffxo, an online fitness and dietary program designed for women. She has just launched her new fighter program incorporating martial arts exercises, self defence and mindfulness.

So is there one thing we could all be doing to get fit?

The One Thing:

I am often approached for the one bit of advice about exercise and fitness that will help the everyday person achieve their goals and, I'm sorry to say, there is no magical answer, but there is something important you should always keep in mind.

It's about finding the right "fit” for you. To find fitness that you really enjoy means you're much more likely to stick to it. Once you've found something you love and something you don't dread doing, don't give it two tries or be defeated by the concept.

Commit to it for 100 days. It takes more than 30 days to form a habit; it takes more than 100 days to form a lifestyle. It's about focusing on the FIT, not the FAT. Don't start off highlighting your weight loss goals, shift your attention to creating a lifestyle that will nourish your mind, body and spirit.

Fashion blogger and stylist Violet Grace Atkinson.

FASHION

Violet Grace Atkinson

Fashion blogger and stylist Violet Grace Atkinson used to juggle her sideline with a law career but is now working full-time as a fashion influencer and collaborative content creator.

The stylish partner of Australian swimmer Cameron McEvoy works with brands such as French Connection and Country Road and recently featured in fashion podcast Two Girls and Nothing to Wear. Oh, and she's doing a PhD in intellectual property law in her spare time.

Violet describes her personal style as contemporary-minimalist and masculine.

Her number one piece of fashion advice is hard to go past.

The One Thing:

Identify what your style is. That might not be easy for some people so look at what you like and feel comfortable in. The other thing you can do is to look at people whose style you admire and try to emulate that by choosing pieces that fit that. You don't have to see a trend and follow it.

If it's not you, you shouldn't wear it. A good place to start if you're after a more sophisticated style is a couple of tailored co-ordinates, separate pieces like trousers and a jacket. You can get four or five different outfits depending on what you put with them and you can instantly have a wardrobe with a touch of class.

House Rules winners Aaron and Daniella at their Gold Coast home. Jerad Williams

HOME RENOVATION

Daniella Winter

Daniella and Aaron Winter have learned a thing or two about home renos. Flipping properties is now their full-time job after winning reality TV series House Rules a year ago.

They used their $200,000 prize money to buy their first renovation project and launch their own business, Hype Build and Design.

"We've been flat out ever since,” Daniella says. "The business is powering along.

"There are so many things on the table and in the pipeline, we're just working through them all.”

But Daniella didn't hesitate in offering her number one bit of home renovation advice (OK, two, but they're both worth it).

The (Two) Things:

The first one is keep swinging. Aaron and I say that all the time. When all else fails, keep swinging, kick on through. We tell a lot of people that.

The second thing is do your homework. When you have a space, you might have an idea of what you want but you absolutely have to do your research.

Whatever you do, do not impulse buy. If you do that, you're bound to find it cheaper somewhere else a couple of hours later or it won't be quite right. Even when you think you know your style, still do your research on it. You'll find there are so many variations. Take the coastal style; there's modern coastal, vintage coastal, classic coastal. Research - there are so many resources now - and know exactly what style you're going for and then do your homework to find the best place, the best price to get exactly what you're after.

MasterChef judge Matt Preston. Liam Kidston

WRITING

Matt Preston

Long before he gained notoriety as a celebrity eater, MasterChef's Matt Preston was a well-respected food writer and critic.

It's still his bread and butter (no pun intended), writing for Delicious and Taste magazines, authoring four food and recipe books and lending his expertise to judging panels, foodie festivals and the world's leading fine food publications.

Yes, he knows a lot about food but writing is where Matt feels best qualified to give advice.

The One Thing:

Always listen. You'll learn way more and also, more often than not, opportunity tends to knock very quietly. And write for the reader - not for yourself, not for your peers and not for the subject you are writing about. The reader is all that matters. Inform them, entertain them, energise them!