Learn how to shoot a monster at Festival of Surfing

WIPE OUT: Shooting Monsters is a lunch forum discussing filming some of the biggest breaks in the world.

THE Laguna Festival of Surfing has announced another addition to its exciting line-up of events, called Shooting Monsters.

No, it's not about killing demons but it is just as terrifying.

Shooting Monsters is an afternoon with legendary film-makers Tim Bonython and Greg Huglin, discussing their careers chasing and filming some of the biggest breaks in the world over lunch at El Capitano, Hastings St, on March 6.

Tim and Greg have been instrumental in surf cinematography throughout the last decade, not just shooting surfers but making the finest art in motion of some of the most challenging and terrifying waves on the planet.

The two iconic film-makers will join the Noosa Festival of Surfing for the Life is Better When You Surf Film Festival, supported by Screen Queensland - a two-day celebration of surf cinematography.

Shooting Monsters brings the talents of these gentlemen to light, each sharing some of their exceptional work and inviting questions on the art of filming big waves.

Sunshine Coast local Greg has captured many spectacular moments but for Shooting Monsters he will share vision of Pe'ahi, an iconic and notorious Hawaiian big wave break, often referred to as "Jaws”.

Tim has spent his career trotting the globe in search of big swells and mind-blowing moments, from Tahiti's Teahupo'o to Nazare, Portugal.

He will present a selection of footage from the frigid waters of Tasmania's Shipstern Bluff.

"Shippies” is one of the most feared of all big waves, breaking onto a dry rock shelf at the base of a towering cliff face in an isolated corner of the Apple Isle.

Tickets are on sale now at the festival website.

They include a three-course lunch and the rare opportunity to gain insight into what goes on behind the lens to create the breath-taking images we see on our screens.