Menu
Login
News

Learn how you can help our koalas

DO YOUR PART: Queensland Koala Crusaders will host a workshop next month to educate the community on how to protect and rescue local koalas.
DO YOUR PART: Queensland Koala Crusaders will host a workshop next month to educate the community on how to protect and rescue local koalas. contributed
by Amber Macpherson

QUEENSLAND Koala Crusaders will host a workshop next month to educate the community on how to protect and rescue local koalas.

The workshop is an opportunity for the public to register interest in being trained to become rescuers for sick or injured koalas.

The evening will also host talks from experts and offer advice on how everyone can better protect Noosa's koala population.

"The workshop will provide tools for the community to conserve the koala population, and other native wildlife, more effectively," Queensland Koala Crusader secretary Vanda Grabowski said.

"(It's) to get people who are willing to become rescuers to come along and learn what that means, or if they can help with transporting koalas to rescue centres across the Sunshine Coast.

"There's a lot people can do other than hands-on rescue work - how they can set up their properties in a way to organise appropriate fencing, if they've got swimming pools to make them safer for koalas so they don't fall in.

"Most people are not aware of what they can do, so we're providing an option for people to contribute as much or as little as they're able to."

Further workshops and training will be held throughout the year for those interested in becoming part of the koala rescue team.

Topics:  environment koalas noosa noosa koalas queensland koala crusaders wildlife workshop

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Three rookie pollies take the heat from local seats

Three rookie pollies take the heat from local seats

Local MPs begin their careers as the heat is on

Calling Noosa's cutest canines for Pawsome Parade

PUPPY POWER: Pawsome Paws parade is searching for Noosa's cutest dogs.

Prove your dog is the best dressed above the rest at this fun event

It's time to rise end violence against women

STOP DV: The One Billion Rising Dance was held at Noosa Main Beach on Friday afternoon.

Show your support and head to the Noosa Surf Club tomorrow

Selfless kids put animals first

SHAKE ON IT: Laila Moloney and Tobi the dog shake paws after Laila and her friends donated $115 to the RSPCA from a baking sale.

Group of children give up their Sunday to raise money for RSPCA

Local Partners