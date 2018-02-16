Learn how you can help our koalas

DO YOUR PART: Queensland Koala Crusaders will host a workshop next month to educate the community on how to protect and rescue local koalas.

DO YOUR PART: Queensland Koala Crusaders will host a workshop next month to educate the community on how to protect and rescue local koalas. contributed

QUEENSLAND Koala Crusaders will host a workshop next month to educate the community on how to protect and rescue local koalas.

The workshop is an opportunity for the public to register interest in being trained to become rescuers for sick or injured koalas.

The evening will also host talks from experts and offer advice on how everyone can better protect Noosa's koala population.

"The workshop will provide tools for the community to conserve the koala population, and other native wildlife, more effectively," Queensland Koala Crusader secretary Vanda Grabowski said.

"(It's) to get people who are willing to become rescuers to come along and learn what that means, or if they can help with transporting koalas to rescue centres across the Sunshine Coast.

"There's a lot people can do other than hands-on rescue work - how they can set up their properties in a way to organise appropriate fencing, if they've got swimming pools to make them safer for koalas so they don't fall in.

"Most people are not aware of what they can do, so we're providing an option for people to contribute as much or as little as they're able to."

Further workshops and training will be held throughout the year for those interested in becoming part of the koala rescue team.