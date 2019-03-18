Learn ins and outs of NDIS

A group of participants at an NDIS Appeals Information Session run by People with Disability Australia.

A group of participants at an NDIS Appeals Information Session run by People with Disability Australia. Contributed

A FREE community information session about the NDIS planning and appeals process will be held in Noosa next month.

The sessions will be run by People with Disability Australia (PWDA) and senior policy and research officer Frances Quan Farrant said it will be a chance to navigate the system.

"This essential information session will cover how to make an NDIS plan so that it gives you the support you need,” she said.

"In addition, sometimes, a person's plan isn't right, and doesn't meet their needs. This session will give you information on how to appeal.”

Ms Quan Farrant said they are campaigning to make sure people with a disability have choice and control through every step of the process.

The session will be held at Noosa Leisure Centre on April 2. For more information call 1800422015.