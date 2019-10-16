Learn music tips and tricks in ‘world-class’ facility

NOOSA’S new music recording facility, 822 Studio, is set to offer a second one-day beginners’ course for all you music lovers out there.

August saw the launch of 822 Studio, a world-class facility inspired by some of the best in the United States.

The doors opened with a similar community event as local and interstate recording artists showed off the finest acoustic treatments and the latest recording technology.

Studio manger Anthony Park said a key goal of the studio was to create a community facility to nurture local musical talent with the help of beginners’ courses on music recording and songwriting.

“The inaugural community training days were hugely popular,” he said.

“So we’re delighted to announce we have top film and music industry engineer Dan Brown returning to run another one-day course on the basics of studio recording.”

The course will run on November 9 and presented with Music@Noosa will cover everything an aspiring recording artist, producer or engineer needs to know from terminology and procedures, set up and signal flow to recording gear, using microphones and monitors, plus basic editing and mixing.

“The feedback we had from the first beginners session was amazing,” Mr Park said.

“Everyone took away of wealth of knowledge whatever their existing production abilities, with Dan making this exciting process informative and accessible — all within a real working recording studio.”

Spots are limited and Mr Park is encouraging musicians to register now.

Tickets include a pizza dinner and a free subscription to Sound On Sound magazine.

Information and tickets at www.822Studio.com.