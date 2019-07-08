Learn to photograph like a pro with your phone

NOOSA horticulturist Adam Woodhams, guest speaker at this weekend's Queensland Garden Expo, has one tip for avid amateur garden photographers - shoot sparingly.

Mr Woodhams will be providing tips for taking great plant, garden and landscape photography on each day of the expo.

"I'll be covering conventional DSL cameras and looking at phone cameras because so many people take photos on their phones these days.

"There's a lot more opportunity to be getting photos than there ever used to be, but I think that people take far too many.

"I'll be talking about how to take less photos and get more keepers.”

Mr Woodhams said he learnt photography on transparency film, before the digital era.

"We had a roll of 24 film so we took a lot of time to frame things up and get it right.

"It makes you shoot more sparingly and it also avoid that scenario where people come back from a holiday or a garden and then have 2000 photos that they never look through because it's too daunting.”

The 2019 Queensland Garden Expo features more than 120 free lectures and demonstrations and more than 360 exhibitors and displays.

The expo opens at the Nambour Showgrounds for its 35th year on Friday, July 12.

Queensland Garden Expo Event Manager Marion Beazley said event organisers were looking forward to a packed program of gardening delights, perfect for the most dedicated green thumb as well as gardening novices.

"What makes this event unique is the access visitors have to the wealth of knowledge our presenters offer, which makes it perfect for those beginning to venture into the garden, as well as those seeking specific advice,” Ms Beazley said.

"Visitors can learn 'up close and personal' from the very best in the business across a broad range of topics from keeping bees and planting a kitchen garden to sowing seeds and keeping chooks. No matter what they're into, there really is something for everyone.”

This year, crowd favourites Sophie Thomson, Jerry Coleby-Williams, Paul West, Phil Dudman and Claire Bickle will return, offering visitors the opportunity to really interact with the who's who of Australian gardening across a broad range of topics.

New on the program is Dr Tim Heard, an entomologist, ex-CSIRO research scientist and long-term stingless bee keeper and promoter of native bees. He will be sharing his wealth of knowledge on stingless beekeeping, using stingless bees for pollination and sugarbag honey.

"Keeping bees has become so popular over the years that we now have several experts sharing their tips on keeping bees and harvesting your own honey,” Ms Beazley said.

If you've ever thought your backyard was too small for keeping chickens and growing food, think again.

With our backyards tending to be smaller these days, Claire Bickle will advise on which chicken breeds are best for small backyards and Jerry Coleby-Williams will show attendees how easy it is to grow food in small spaces.

"The Queensland Garden Expo has continued to grow year after year but we want people to know the event is not just for the most dedicated green thumbs - everybody is welcome and will find something of interest,” said Marion Beazley.

To find out more about the event, view the speaker program and purchase tickets online, please visit https://qldgardenexpo.com.au/