LEAVE NOW: New fire burns on Noosa North Shore

This is the day after Teewah's big scare where the Noosa North Shore faced another fire threat.

This is the day after Teewah's big scare where the Noosa North Shore faced another fire threat.

UPDATE 10.05am:

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Noosa North Shore.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 10.05am Wednesday 13 November, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Beach Road and the First Cutting. The fire may impact the Wallaby Track soon so residents are advised to leave now. This fire could have a significant impact on the community.

People leaving the area should take the Noosa River Ferry to Moorindil Street.

An evacuation centre has been established at the Noosa Leisure Centre on Wallace Drive.

Ground crews and waterbombing aircraft are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

A separate bushfire warning is no longer in place for Noosa North Shore (part of the Cooroibah fire). All residents on Noosa North Shore should refer to this bushfire warning.

The next update will be provided by 12.05pm or if the situation changes.

EARLIER: NOOSA’S worst fire fears are unfolding right now on Noosa North Shore with a fresh outbreak of flames at First Cutting reported at 9.05am.

Multiple QFES crews and waterbombing aircraft are on scene working to contain the fire.

Residents are asked to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

The First Cutting bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Beach Rd and the First Cutting.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire is a separate incident to the Cooroibah fire affecting Noosa North Shore.

“Residents in Noosa North Shore who are affected by the Cooroibah fire should refer to the current bushfire warning Noosa North Shore (part of the Cooroibah fire),” the QFES alert said

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION: