'Left mover' cell drops up to 76mm

SOME Noosa hinterland locations received a special gift from the weather gods on Tuesday night, although residents may have had their dinner ruined due a short power outage.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted storms were more likely in the hinterland than the coastal strip, so it was on the money.

While a band of storm cells approached the Noosa region up to Wide Bay and beyond from the west, another cell further south reached the coast just south of Maroochydore, turned north and gathered pace.

The lowest of the eastbound storm cells appeared to veer southeast to meet up with the northbound cell and voila - up to 76mm of beautiful rain fell in central Cooroy.

BoM forecaster Lachlan Stoney said the southern storm cell was a "left mover” due to its direction change.

"Left movers can be a sign of severe storm strength - the cell has become organised and can carry hail and be damaging.”

A perfect storm indeed.

Lake Macdonald and Eerwah Vale did all right, too, with 50mm and 59mm of rain, while Cooran and Eumundi picked up 35mm and 17mm respectively.

Pomona received 13mm while Kenilworth received a badly needed 57mm.

But the coastal strip missed out, with Noosa Heads station reporting only 2mm, while a commenter on the Noosa News Facebook site, Leigh Mellon, said Sunshine Beach received "not a drop”.

Who got what

Cooroy 76mm

Lake Macdonald 50mm

Eerwah Vale 59mm

Kenilworth 57mm

Cooran 35mm

Eumundi 17mm

Black Mtn 17mm

Pomona 13mm

Tewantin 10mm

Lake Cooroibah 7mm

Noosa Heads 2mm