Legal brakes are needed in Noosa e-scooter trial bid

LEGAL WORRY: Lawyer Travis Schultz, has real concerns over the legal pitfalls of e-scooters using Noosa pathways. Contributed

A PROMINENT local compensation lawyer Travis Schultz has warned that pedestrians may be the biggest losers if Noosa Council ever decides to approve a three-month trial of Neon Ride electric scooters.

Councillors most likely voted last night to reject the bid in favour of delaying any further trials until an evidence-based risk management strategy is in place.

And Mr Schultz thinks that would be smart, as would ensuring Neon Ride provides public liability insurance that covers both the rider and footpath users.

"We can learn from the Lime Scooters experience in Brisbane and other capital cities that by not insuring users of their e-scooters, they are effectively passing the unintended consequences of their business model onto the public purse,” the Travis Schultz Law principal said.

"The risk of injury to innocent users of the footpath is enormous, not to mention the flow-on cost to our already overburdened health system,” he said.

Under Queensland law, Mr Schultz said "walking speed” vehicles with an output of up to 200W and maximum speed of 10km/h do not need to be registered.

"However, despite being powered by a 250W electric motor and capable of speeds of up to 27km/h, a provision to class the e-scooters as a 'personal mobility device' has allowed Lime to dodge registration and compulsory third party (CTP) insurance cover.

"We wouldn't allow an uninsured motorcycle or motor scooter to travel on the footpath, yet the introduction of this new ridesharing technology has forged ahead, with little thought to the consequences if someone is injured,” Mr Schultz said. While the relevant legislation was amended in December 2018 to improve pedestrian safety, Mr Schultz said the new laws were "vague, subjective and open to interpretation”.

"They do not spell out what constitutes reckless behaviour, or quantify the precise speed or sufficient distance needed 'to allow for safe stopping',” he said.

Mr Schultz believes the simple solution would be for e-scooter companies to provide their customers with some form of public liability insurance that would protect both the rider and the victim in the event of an accident.

"At least that way, the general public and our health system wouldn't be burdened with the cost of injuries incurred.”