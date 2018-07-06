Legendary Aussie acts to rock Mackay music festival

Rockers The Living End have been confirmed for Sugar City Sounds Mackay 2018.

Rockers The Living End have been confirmed for Sugar City Sounds Mackay 2018. Contributed

LEGENDS of Australian rock The Living End will headline a major music festival confirmed for Mackay.

In a major coup for the region, long-term favourites on the Australian music scene The Living End are just the start, with Perth rockers Birds of Tokyo and singer-songwriter Pete Murray also confirmed on the massive bill.

Q Live, in partnership with the MECC and Mackay Regional Council, today announced the trio, which will rock BB Print Stadium on September 22 for the event dubbed Sugar City Sounds.

Combined, they have more than 16 chart-topping albums - including six number ones - seven ARIA awards, seven APRA awards and countless nominations, and promoter Rick Szabo said Mackay music lovers were in for the time of their lives.

"Last time we (Q Live) brought you Kiss, Mötley Crüe and Thin Lizzy, and now we are back with an all-Aussie line-up that's just as exciting," Szabo said.

Billed as Sugar City Sounds Mackay 2018, Mayor Greg Williamson said council was thrilled to have attracted three huge rock acts -- who will perform on the one-year anniversary of the huge Elton John 'Once in a Lifetime' concert.

"Mackay is a destination now - we are on the music industry's map," Cr Williamson said.

"Promoters know we can pack a stadium, run an event smoothly and deliver a pumped-up crowd.

"This is going to be massive."

Szabo said not only were these some of Australia and the world's best-known rock acts, their live performances were out of this world.

"The Living End hold the record for the most consecutive entries in Triple J's Hottest 100 and are widely regarded as some of the best live performers to come out of Australia in the last 20 years," he said.

"They have released seven studio albums, with two debuting at number one on the ARIA chart.

"Four of their albums have achieved platinum sales, with two more achieving gold sales in Australia. They've won five ARIAs and been nominated 27 times.

"With singles like Prisoner of Society, Second Solution, Roll On, West End Riot, White Noise, What's on your Radio and Wake Up, they have been regulars on Australian radios since 1997.

"These guys go all out on stage - you don't see many bands with a double bass, and you never see a band use one like The Living End do. They jump on top of it every chance they get."

Rockers Birds of Tokyo have been confirmed for Sugar City Sounds Mackay 2018. Contributed

Szabo said Perth rockers Birds of Tokyo had a depth of repertoire that few, if any, of their peers could match.

"Songs like Plans and Lanterns have ruled Australian airwaves over the last decade," he said.

"Their self-titled album Birds of Tokyo took out the ARIA in 2010 for Best Rock Album and the title track from their latest album, Brace, took out the 2018 APRA Award for the Rock Work of the Year.

"Their insistent, bittersweet, rock anthems send chills down your spine, especially when you hear stadium crowds singing along to them."

Singer-songwriter Pete Murray has been confirmed for Sugar City Sounds Mackay 2018. Contributed

Last, but not least, Szabo said "quiet achiever and gentleman of Australian rock", Pete Murray, was one of the few artists able to command a crowd, whether playing a solo acoustic set or with a full band.

"Three of his albums, Feeler, See the Sun and Summer at Eureka, hit number one on the Australian charts, and songs like So Beautiful and Better Days are instantly recognisable," he said.

Cr Williamson said the headline acts would share the stage with a yet-to-be-announced local act.

"We've partnered with Triple M to launch 'The Search', a three-week on-air competition to narrow down our search to a small group of finalists," he said.

"We will then have a live event in late August where the finalists can battle it out and the winner will go on to play at Sugar City Sounds in front of thousands of people."

The three groups are yet another sign of Mackay's growing reputation as a music destination, with the likes of Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne and Thirsty Merc all touring the city in 2018.

Tickets are now on sale at themecc.com.au.