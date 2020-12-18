A KIRWAN family have opened their home to light up Townsville's Christmas with their spectacular Lego wonderland display.

The 60,000-block masterpiece is the creation of Chantelle McCarthey who has spent the past three years building it.

She launched her first Lego display last Christmas consisting of 20,000 bricks but has tripled the mini-figures exhibit this year.

Chantelle McCarthey 22, suffers from Muscular Dystrophy, has tripled her Xmas Lego display since last year. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Ms McCarthey with her amazing display. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Chantelle's mum, BJ McCarthey said the grand opening night attracted more than 300 people. "We did it all the right way with hand sanitiser and people had to wait a little bit but the wait is worth it."

The Lego wonderland features a variety of Lego sets including Christmas figurines, two castles, Star Wars-themed displays, a cityscape and three Lamborghinis.

Chantelle suffers from muscular dystrophy and neuromuscular disease but working with Lego is a form of therapy for the 22-year-old.

She said it was thrilling to unveil her illuminated wonderland. "To see everyone's faces makes it worth it," she said.

>>The display will be open to the public every day until December 23 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at 153 Greenwood Drive, Kirwan.

Originally published as Lego display is a true Christmas wonderland