HELPING HAND: Sunshine Butterflies staff and friends celebrate the work efforts of the visiting light blue-shirted Lendlease team.
Lendlease builds better Butterflies

29th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

SUNSHINE Butterflies' Cooroibah home needed a host of new facilities, including a new ablution facility, outdoor deck and general works across its five-acre property.

The work includes specialised trade works, including tiling of the ablution facility, decking on preinstalled footings, painting, sanding and staining existing timber structures, landscaping and mulching as well as arts, crafts, performances and cooking activities with the members and volunteers.

It had successfully gained a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 towards construction materials, but works had come to a standstill, with no funds to pay for the construction of toilet and shower facilities.

So a decision by construction company Lendlease to include the group in its annual 140 charities to receive a helping hand from its employees was a very welcome gesture.

"The support we have received from Lendlease has been nothing short of a miracle,” CEO Leanne Walsh said.

"We had approved plans to build our ablution block, but had no funds to build it, so when Lendlease came along and said they would construct it for us, we were ecstatic.

"We cannot thank them and their employees, and suppliers enough. Their contribution to Sunshine Butterflies has been enormous, and is greatly appreciated.”

Sunshine Butterflies is one of 140 worthwhile causes in Australia receiving a helping hand from Lendlease employees, as part of its annual Community Day.

Now in its 23rd year, Community Day enables Lendlease employees to work alongside their colleagues, community partners, families and suppliers to make a difference in the communities where they live and work.

