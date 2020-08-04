Menu
Looking like real progress - the Noosa Shire Council works on Hilton Tce today.
Council News

Lengthy delays finally draw to a close for $3m upgrade

Peter Gardiner
4th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
Traffic delays along Tewantin’s $3 million Hilton Tce upgrade will be much shorter from Thursday as asphalt works are on track to be completed.

Noosa Shire Council project co-ordinator Cody Johnston said the traffic delays on Monday and Tuesday have been longer “due to the nature of the work involved in laying the asphalt, but it’s almost over”.

“Our contractors worked as fast as they could to lay asphalt the full length of Hilton Tce between the roundabout and the bowls club yesterday,” Mr Johnston said.

“The contractors are putting in a massive effort today and tomorrow to complete the asphalt between the roundabout and the bridge.

“This week and next week, contractors will be finalising new traffic islands and linemarking, planting street trees and laying turf.”

Complicated sections of asphalt work were done at night on Wednesday and Thursday last week, but some work had to be done during the day.

“Night works are significantly more costly for ratepayers, and the noise heavily impacts surrounding residents when the work continues all through the night,” Mr Johnston said.

“Hilton Tce residents have been incredibly patient during the past few months while work has been happening right outside their homes.”

The upgrade project includes new on-road cycle lanes, construction of a roundabout at the Ernest St intersection, and completion of the shared path from Noosa Lakes Resort to Tait Duke Community Cottage.

For more information, visit the Tewantin section of Council’s Work in Progress web page – www.noosa.qld.gov.au/work-in-progress.

