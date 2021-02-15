Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head
The Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head
News

Lennox pub has new owners for first time in 16 years

Rebecca Lollback
15th Feb 2021 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A lot has changed at the Lennox Hotel over the past 16 years.

In 2005, local brothers Greg and Clyde Campbell bought the pub from developer Chris Condon for $14 million.

They set about turning it into the iconic beachside pub it is today.

The front of the pub was opened up to take in the stunning views of Seven Mile Beach.

There have been extensive renovations, including the upstairs area, which is now home to the renowned Beef + Beach restaurant.

And now the hotel has new owners.

The Campbells recently sold the Lennox Hotel for an "undisclosed sum" to the Fraser Short and Stu Laundy hospitality consortium.

According to The Hotel Conversation, the Campbells said they were "privileged to have owned such an iconic hotel".

"The decision to sell was not one that our families made lightly but we are excited about the opportunities this presents for our team and the community," they said in a statement.

"We welcome the Short and Laundy families to Lennox and look forward to remaining involved in the community through our other businesses."

The Campbells' Lennox Head Property Trust has other commercial ventures in the seaside village, including the IGA.

Mr Short told The Hotel Conversation that Lennox Head was a "world class destination".

"The Lennox presented itself as an unmissable asset so we joined together with our long term partners the Laundy family to ensure we can deliver back to the community a gathering place that represents their lifestyle and one they can be proud of being associated with," he said.

In August last year, Mr Fraser and Mr Laundy also confirmed they had bought The Farm at Byron Bay for $16 million.

lennox head lennox hotel northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Crown CEO falls on his sword

      Crown CEO falls on his sword
      • 15th Feb 2021 8:59 AM

      Top Stories

        Cool pools list: Four of the Coast’s best

        Premium Content Cool pools list: Four of the Coast’s best

        Property Cash was certainly splashed on these breathtaking Sunshine Coast pools that were ranked among the most amazing designs in Australia.

        PHOTOS: 500 Nippers pumped to race at Coast comp

        Premium Content PHOTOS: 500 Nippers pumped to race at Coast comp

        Sport Warm weather and beautiful surf conditions made for a great atmosphere at the...

        How Qld ‘COVID canopy’ is saving lives around the world

        Premium Content How Qld ‘COVID canopy’ is saving lives around the world

        News Sunny Coast nurse's invention being used in global covid fight

        New Coast facility ‘more than a training room’

        Premium Content New Coast facility ‘more than a training room’

        News After one of its most challenging years Noosa disability support charity Sunshine...