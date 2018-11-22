Leon's 94 years of war and peace

HONOURED: Coast Guard Noosa members form a guard of honour as the funeral party, led by Rev Mark Calder, leaves St Andrew's Anglican Church.

LEON Brown will be remembered as a warrior who piloted fighters and bombers in three wars, a tireless volunteer for Legacy and the Coast Guard, and a man who loved Noosa so much he would get up at dawn every morning to clear rubbish from our beaches.

As son-in-law Rod Stockley said at Leon's funeral service last Friday: "He wanted to make sure the shore of his 'pool' was safe for all.”

Leon worshipped at St Andrew's Church at Sunshine Beach and it was packed with 230 family, colleagues and friends to hear speakers like Rod talk about Leon's amazing 94 years.

"He graduated as a sergeant pilot in 1943 and at war's end he was posted to Japan with his 82nd Squadron,” Rod said.

"When the Korean War started, he was attached to 77 Squadron initially flying his beloved Mustangs and then Gloster Meteors.

"It was there he was awarded by Presidential Citation the USAF Air Medal for his 'outstanding ability, initiative and courage' on 30 operational flights in October/ November 1950.

"Between 1959 and 1963, at the height of the Cold War, he was seconded to the USAF, flying Lockheed P80s and B66 bombers between the US and Europe.

"During this time, he became the first RAAF pilot to be trained in the noble art of air refuelling.”

Leon bought land in Noosa in 1959 before moving here in the 1980s and worked mainly as a volunteer with two community groups - Sunshine Coast Legacy and Coast Guard Noosa.

He was honorary treasurer of Legacy for 34 years and a tribute to his work as an ex-serviceman was given by Tewantin RSL memorabilia officer Graham Johnson.

He presented to the family the flag of Australia, saying it was from the Australian Government in appreciation of Leon's service to the nation.

Leon was a member of the Coast Guard, joining in 1980, at first as a pilot on the boats and later as a radio operator.

As mourners left at the end of the service, 23 members from the Noosa flotilla showed their own regard for Leon with a guard of honour outside the church.